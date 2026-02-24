Reconsider decision to close forest rights cell

Last week, the Odisha government dissolved Forest Rights Act (FRA) cells across 12 districts of the state. A letter to the integrated tribal development agencies and district welfare officers instructed closure of 50 such sub-divisional cells and clearance of all dues by March end. These cells, created under the Centre’s flagship Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), aid processing and verification of forest rights claims while assisting in record mapping and digitisation. A key responsibility of these units is also to link beneficiaries to government welfare schemes. Given the extremely critical role these cells play, the decision of the state SC & ST development department is baffling.

Rights activists believe the move will weaken the crucial support system for tribal and other forest-dwelling communities. What’s doubly concerning is that Odisha has historically been a leader in recognising forest rights. By the end of December 2025, the state had received 7.69 lakh claims, 80 percent of which were disposed of with titles distributed to 61.5 percent of the rightful claimants. After Chhattisgarh, Odisha comes second in terms of the disposal rate of forest rights claims. The latest decision puts a speedbreaker on this remarkable drive.