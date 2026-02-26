Keralam: Extra 'm' won't alter state of being

Kerala will soon be Keralam. The loud political message accompanying the change, however, seems to have drowned out its cultural and historical significance. The Union cabinet’s approval for the Kerala government’s nearly-two-year-old proposal for name change came through at the prodding of BJP’s state unit, that too when the assembly election is just around the corner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the decision “reflects the will of the people”. It is the will of Kerala’s people only in the sense that the state legislature unanimously passed a resolution for the name change in 2024, after a 2023 resolution for it was returned citing procedural issues.

While it’s now certain that Kerala will have a new name pending some procedural hurdles, it must be noted that similar proposals from West Bengal have been repeatedly rejected. Since the days of Jyoti Basu as chief minister, West Bengal has proposed to change its name at least four times, with options such as Paschim Bangla, Paschim Banga and Bangla suggested. All the proposals were turned down citing procedural difficulties in changing a state’s name and the alternatives’ similarity to ‘Bangladesh’.