Gig workers' protest fizzles, but demands stay unattended

The December 31 nationwide strike proposed by gig workers created a minor blip on India’s quick-commerce graph. Deliveries were partially disrupted in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Surat and a few other cities, partly due to support from netizens who boycotted apps, but picked up pace after Zomato and Swiggy rolled out incentives for the New Year’s eve. Some doorstep-delivery majors also strong-armed the protesting workers by blocking accounts on their platforms. The carrots and sticks ensured there was no major disruption, but the long-term demands of platform workers remained unaddressed.

While online shopping has become a necessity for almost every urban household, those who ensure delivery have been rendered casual workers without regular incomes, employee welfare or social security. Emboldened by a Christmas-day protest highlighting some of the issues, the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union issued the strike call against low and unpredictable pay, incentive cuts, arbitrary blocking of worker IDs and the risks of 10-minute delivery targets. They pointed to the paradox of shrinking earnings despite surging delivery volumes.