Indore tragedy should trigger action nationwide

It’s a crying shame that at least 10 people including an infant have died from imbibing contaminated municipal water in India’s ‘cleanest city’. The mayor of Indore has admitted that human excreta leaching into the main water pipeline in the city’s Bhagirathpura area caused an outbreak of diarrhoea that affected more than 1,400 residents.

The matter jumped to national prominence on Wednesday, when the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the city corporation to ensure clean water supplies. But residents from the affected area have been calling the mayor’s helpline with complaints of contaminated, foul-smelling water from as far back as October. And this happened in a city adjudged the cleanest in India by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs for eight consecutive years.

If not for protecting its pride, one would have expected institutional memory in Madhya Pradesh to trigger greater urgency in dealing with deadly contamination.

Exactly a month ago, the state sombrely commemorated the country’s worst industrial disaster. The leakage of deadly chemicals from Union Carbide’s Bhopal plant on December 3, 1984 killed thousands overnight and several more thousands over the following years as a result of exposure.

An analysis of groundwater samples from near the plant a quarter century later revealed the presence of toxic materials several times higher than the safe limits. Yet, civic groups have had to wage legal battles for decades to clean up toxic waste from the site—an action that started as late as last January.