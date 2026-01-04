Power trumps principle in US Venezuela action, rattles global order

Unsurprisingly, the operation is being read through the prism of America’s long and uneasy history of intervention in Latin America. The most immediate parallel is Panama in 1989, when US forces captured President Manuel Noriega, also indicted on drug-trafficking charges, and oversaw the installation of a new government. That precedent hangs heavily over Venezuela, reinforcing perceptions that this was less an exceptional response than a familiar assertion of power. Donald Trump’s own words strengthened that impression. Speaking about Maduro’s capture and suggesting that the US would “run” Venezuela during a transition, Trump framed the episode not as a limited security operation but as a decisive act of control.

Washington has sought to justify its actions by portraying Venezuela as a cartel state posing a direct threat to US security. This narrative exaggerates the danger and stretches the concept of self-defence. Looming over Trump’s arguments are Venezuela’s oil reserves, the world’s largest, a factor that continues to fuel scepticism about Washington’s true motives.

Many Venezuelans may not mourn the removal of a leader who presided over economic collapse and political repression. But the manner of his removal cannot be condoned. Toppling a foreign government by force sits uneasily with Trump’s earlier promise to end regime-change interventions after the costly failures of Iraq and Afghanistan. If the US now asserts the right to seize leaders and govern other nations at will, the international order it once upheld is not merely under strain. It is being deliberately dismantled.