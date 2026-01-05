Cricket standoff bad augury for big events

The week past was one of the most volatile in subcontinental cricket. Just as India was getting ready to co-host the T20 World Cup, a Bangladesh poser disrupted the well-laid plans. What’s even more disconcerting is that it involved another neighbouring country after Pakistan, who are playing all their matches in Sri Lanka. The controversy started when the Board of Control for Cricket in India reacted to right-wing protests against Kolkata Knight Riders for hiring Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman. This came when public opinion was inflamed over a Hindu worker’s lynching in the neighbouring country. A day later, Bangladesh, who are scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai, officially refused to travel to India citing diplomatic tensions. They have requested the International Cricket Council to shift their matches out of India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board explained that the step was necessary for the safety of its players and officials. If that was not enough, on Monday, the interim government in Bangladesh barred the airing of the Indian Premier League in the country.
Once again, cricket has become a geopolitical weapon. With elections due soon in West Bengal and Assam, the matter has taken a political turn. This is not the first time the IPL has faced such a situation. In 2013, IPL’s governing council stepped in when tensions flared between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu over the treatment of Tamil people in the neighbouring country. The council decided not to allow Sri Lankan players to play in Chennai. Though the circumstances were completely different then, an alternative solution should have been found other than barring players’ travel. We must remember that the BCCI has already postponed a series with Bangladesh and that Mustafizur’s deal was done at last December’s auction.
If the ICC agrees with Bangladesh's request, the entire T20 World Cup schedule would have to be rearranged, putting other teams in discomfort. Going by the tense ties between Bangladesh and India, diplomacy is unlikely to find a solution. At a time India are preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and has bid for the 2036 Olympics, not being able to host neighbouring countries is unhelpful. Sri Lanka is an option, but with the World Cup just over a month away, the ICC and the BCCI must find a solution soon.