Cricket standoff bad augury for big events

Once again, cricket has become a geopolitical weapon. With elections due soon in West Bengal and Assam, the matter has taken a political turn. This is not the first time the IPL has faced such a situation. In 2013, IPL’s governing council stepped in when tensions flared between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu over the treatment of Tamil people in the neighbouring country. The council decided not to allow Sri Lankan players to play in Chennai. Though the circumstances were completely different then, an alternative solution should have been found other than barring players’ travel. We must remember that the BCCI has already postponed a series with Bangladesh and that Mustafizur’s deal was done at last December’s auction.

If the ICC agrees with Bangladesh's request, the entire T20 World Cup schedule would have to be rearranged, putting other teams in discomfort. Going by the tense ties between Bangladesh and India, diplomacy is unlikely to find a solution. At a time India are preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and has bid for the 2036 Olympics, not being able to host neighbouring countries is unhelpful. Sri Lanka is an option, but with the World Cup just over a month away, the ICC and the BCCI must find a solution soon.