Ensure speedy trial for Khalid, Imam after denial of bail

Umar Khalid suffered a major setback as he lost his much-anticipated bail plea in the Supreme Court in the 2020 Delhi riots case, amid a high-decibel international campaign to free him. The bench also barred him and another activist Sharjeel Imam, both 37, from filing a fresh appeal for a year. It, however, released five others on conditional bail. All of them had been arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and are facing trial for the alleged ‘plot’ they hatched ahead of the riots in the wake of widespread protests against the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act. The bench observed that the material before them showed a central and formative role of Khalid and Imam, and “involvement in the level of planning, mobilisation and strategic direction extending beyond episodic and localised acts”. It attracted Section 43D(5) of UAPA, which says an accused shall not be released on bail if there are reasonable grounds to believe prima facie that the charges are true. While 43D(5) does not totally bar judicial scrutiny on the evidence, defence arguments are not to be examined at the bail stage, the bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria ruled. Though the accused have been in custody for more than five years, their “continued detention has not crossed constitutional impermissibility to override the statutory embargo as against them”. Besides, delay in trial under the UAPA does not automatically offer as a trump card for bail, the bench ruled.