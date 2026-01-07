GDP growth buoyant but global tensions weigh on the future

The Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.4 percent in 2025-26 as against 6.5 percent the year before, according to the first advance estimates. The projection exceeds the government’s initial estimate of 6.3-6.8 percent, but is in line with the RBI’s revised estimate of 7.3 percent. Buoyant growth in services and manufacturing sector helped the economy register a real gross value added growth of 7.3 percent. The biggest setback, however, came from the primary sector comprising agriculture, allied segments, mining and quarrying, which together saw a dismal growth of 2.7 percent, as against 4.4 percent last year. While agriculture’s growth moderated to 3.1 percent from 4.6 percent, mining and quarrying suffered a decline of -0.7 percent, as against last year’s 2.7 percent growth. Within the industrial sector, construction growth slowed to 7 percent from 9.4 percent, while electricity and other utilities saw moderate growth. Manufacturing and construction turned in 7 percent each—way below their potential.

Apart from the heart-warming headline growth numbers, the estimates stand out for two other reasons. One, this is the final GDP-related data release on the 2011-12 base year; the second advance estimates next month will be based on a new national accounts series. Two, in absolute numbers, real GDP is expected to cross Rs 200 lakh crore in 2025-26. But much before Wednesday’s data dispatch, the finance ministry took the applause last month for overtaking Japan. With GDP valued at $4.18 trillion, it noted that India had become the world’s fourth largest economy and was poised to displace Germany in about three years with a projected GDP of $7.3 trillion by 2030. However, the IMF punctured those beliefs stating that India’s GDP would edge past Japan’s $4.46 trillion only in 2026.