Tamil Nadu needs revenues to fund pension scheme

In a politically sensitive pre-election move, the DMK government has announced the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS), covering nearly 6.25 lakh state government employees. Ever since the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) replaced the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in 2004, employees have agitated for a rollback, arguing that CPS removed the certainty of an assured pension for those who joined service after 2003.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken a call that successive governments avoided for over two decades, deterred by the long-term fiscal burden. The announcement came days before an indefinite strike by government employees demanding restoration of OPS—a promise the DMK itself made in 2021. By introducing TAPS, the government has opted for a middle path. Structured as a hybrid of OPS and the Centre’s Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) launched in 2025, TAPS guarantees a pension of at least 50 per cent of the last-drawn salary, while requiring employees to contribute 10 per cent of basic pay and dearness allowance, as under UPS.