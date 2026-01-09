Mind ecological balance while raising teak output

India now needs to import an expensive product it once was the leading producer of. The demand for teak—the premier hardwood sought for its durability, and water- and rot-resistant qualities—has soared in recent times because of its use in house structures, cabinetry and boat building. India hosts 44 percent of the global teak plantation area, harvesting around 3,00,000 cubic metres annually. Yet, it has to import 60 percent of its annual domestic consumption of over 20,00,000 cubic metres due to a sharp increase in demand that outpaces supply, thanks mainly to rapid urbanisation. Ecologists are warning that this trend is leading to immense harm in the form of illegal tree-felling and cross-border smuggling.

Experts have also pointed at correcting the history of the tropical tree in India. They have shown that teak or Tectona grandis was not first sown in India by the British in 1844 at Kerala’s Nilambur, as forestry and horticulture students have been taught for generations. It was planted and harvested 164 years earlier by Maratha King Shivaji’s admiral Kanhoji Angre—in 1680 in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri—to facilitate ship-building and raise a home-built navy.