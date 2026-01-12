ISL start significant, but bigger concerns remain

The decision that despite an overlong delay, the top Indian football leagues will be held this season came as a relief not just to the players and fans, but to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) too. After months of dilemma that the AIFF could not resolve, the government announced last week that the Indian Super League, I-League and Women’s League will be played. The ISL plans to add one team to the 13 that played last season. The confusion was only the tip of the massive mess the AIFF is in. It’s disconcerting that the sports ministry had to step in to coax the clubs to compete this year. Though the AIFF claimed its hands were tied because of various Supreme Court orders, its inability to find a timely solution reflected poorly on its organisational skills. The clubs, who showed reluctance to play during earlier discussions, suddenly had a change of heart. As a result, league that should have begun in December has been pushed to February.

The commercial side is not fully settled yet. The league will cost around ₹25 crore, of which the AIFF will fund 40 percent (a guaranteed 10 percent plus the commercial partner’s 30 percent until one is found) and the clubs will pay around ₹1 crore each in franchise fees. If needed, the clubs can defer payment until June. This is not a sustainable funding model. There is no surety that the AIFF will find a partner to take on the marketing, broadcast and sponsorship duties by June. There is no broadcaster in sight. The sports minister suggested Doordarshan as an option, but that may not bring in money. Some of the clubs are also struggling with their finances, leading them to seek pay cuts for players. Since the playing deals have been signed, a cut would require the players’ consent.