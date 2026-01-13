Game of thrones in Maharashtra cities begets add bedfellows

The much-delayed elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will finally take place on Thursday, with more than a third of the state’s electorate eligible to cast votes for 2,869 seats. The results, which will follow on Friday, will be keenly watched across the nation as they will indicate the political drift in the country’s richest state’s urban areas. However, the attempts to forge pre-poll alliances for the larger municipal corporations going to vote this week and the election of presidents to the 246 smaller municipal councils that were voted in last December have proved an old political adage: power trumps principle.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar broke ranks with the BJP-led Mahayuti to team up with his uncle Sharad Pawar’s faction of the NCP to fight for the consequential Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad corporations. Meanwhile, the Shinde Sena turned the tables on its state-level ally BJP for the Ambernath council president’s election. At first, the BJP tried to keep the Shinde Sena out by poaching all 12 Congress corporators, but the latter wrested control by getting four NCP corporators to cross over. In Akot, all five corporators of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM are supporting the BJP.

However, in an affirmation of procedural propriety amid this horse-trading, state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare has disallowed the government from disbursing a payout of ₹3,000 under the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme for women just before the upcoming polls.