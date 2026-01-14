India and Europe need rules-based ties amid coercive geopolitics

India's engagement with Europe is entering a consequential phase. A flurry of high-level visits, expanding trade ties and shared anxiety about global instability all point to a recognition that this partnership must move beyond symbolism and become a pillar of economic and strategic resilience.

Trade remains the anchor. The European Union is India’s largest trading partner in goods, absorbing roughly 17 percent of Indian exports. What is changing is the breadth of this relationship. The big European powers remain central, but countries such as Spain, Belgium and Poland are emerging as fast-growing destinations for Indian exports, broadening India’s commercial footprint across the 27-nation bloc. A long-delayed India-EU free trade agreement, if concluded, could further boost competitiveness in garments, pharmaceuticals and engineering goods at a time of demand uncertainty worldwide.

Yet, the relationship is no longer defined by trade alone. Europe’s turn towards strategic autonomy has made it a more serious geopolitical actor. This creates space for deeper cooperation with India in critical technologies, clean energy, digital governance, artificial intelligence and resilient supply chains. For Europe, India offers scale, growth and credibility in the Indo-Pacific. For India, Europe offers capital, technology and regulatory depth without the volatility of some other major powers.