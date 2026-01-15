Sabarimala probe: Spare politics, ensure fairness

The ongoing investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case has expanded with the arrest of a thantri (hereditary head priest) of the temple. The police’s special investigation team probing the case under the Kerala High Court’s supervision has claimed that the thantri, Kandararu Rajeevaru, played a role in the conspiracy. This marks a significant turning point in the investigation, which had so far been focused on the involvement of former and serving officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board—mostly CPI(M) members or nominees. This had made the case a CPI(M) problem. The opposition successfully campaigned at the recent local body polls flagging the theft as a plot by CPI(M) and its men to loot temple assets.
In his defence, Rajeevaru has claimed that his role was limited to performing rituals, and hence, he cannot be blamed for administrative failures. Another point to note is that while the SIT was quick to arrest and jail Rajeevaru after calling him in for questioning, it dragged its feet on arresting K P Sankar Das, an LDF nominee on the temple board whose son is a senior police officer, despite the HC’s repeated chastening. Meanwhile, the SIT has broadened its inquiry to include the replacement of the temple flagstaff in 2017, bringing the tenure of a Congress nominee at the helm of the temple board into the picture.
No doubt, the investigation is not just about the conspiracy and the people behind it. Its immense political impact was felt in the local body elections and will certainly have a bearing on the coming assembly elections, too. It’s important, then, to ensure that the probe is not turned into a political tool. This is not to argue for or against any individual’s arrest or investigating any aspect. No one guilty should be spared. The loot is a matter concerning temple artefacts that are beyond valuation and embody the faith of millions. The investigation should be above suspicion. That’s why the demand for a neutral agency to take over becomes relevant, a demand backed by the Union home minister. Though the HC is monitoring the probe, bringing in a central agency should be considered. It’s essential to ensure that the investigation is fair, transparent and independent of lobbies.