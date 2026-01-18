Tiger Global ruling dents India's pitch for tax certainty

The Supreme Court’s verdict in the Tiger Global case marks an important shift in India’s tax and investment jurisprudence. By siding with the tax department and denying treaty benefits to Tiger Global’s Mauritius-based entities on capital gains from the 2018 sale of unlisted Flipkart shares, the court has decisively reinforced a substance-over-form approach to cross-border investments.

The ruling makes it clear that possession of a tax residency certificate and compliance with limitation-of-benefits provisions, though necessary, do not by themselves guarantee protection under a tax treaty. Tax authorities, the court held, are entitled to examine whether an offshore structure has genuine commercial substance or is merely a conduit designed to avoid tax. This substantially widens the scope for scrutiny of fund structures that have long been used by foreign investors routing capital into India.

The judgement also narrows the effective reach of the grandfathering provisions under the India-Mauritius tax treaty. While the exemption on capital gains for shares acquired before April 1, 2017, remains on paper, the court has clarified that such protection is conditional rather than automatic. Even legacy investments can be denied treaty benefits if the underlying structure lacks economic substance. For foreign investors, this introduces fresh uncertainty over the treatment of transactions previously assumed to be insulated from dispute.