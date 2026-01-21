Challenge before Nitin Nabin: Making BJP future-ready

When low-profile Bihar minister Nitin Nabin’s name sprang out of nowhere as the BJP’s national working president, his eventual choice as outgoing president J P Nadda’s successor was a given. After the formality of organisational elections, Nabin, 45, was handed the baton, marking a generational shift in the BJP whose graying leadership realises the importance of engaging with the youth. His Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad roots, a stint as the BJP Yuva Morcha’s national general secretary and five consecutive terms as MLA taught him leadership, team building and mass mobilisation. Not known to be a loose talker, Nabin is also not part of any lobby. Even in Bihar, he was more an exemplary party karyakarta (worker) who delivered as instructed rather than a neta (leader) in the broader sense.

Nabin’s appointment is part of the early planning for 2029, when the BJP would seek a fresh mandate. By then, tectonic forces like changed Centre-state relations following the delimitation of constituencies after the delayed Census and quota for women in parliament would have kicked in. Only parties with nimble feet can hope to safely negotiate the multiple pulls such forces would create. Combating anti-incumbency of 15 years while managing mercurial allies would not be easy. Steering the party ship would require a patient listener at the helm, who is a quick learner and a doer—qualities the headhunters saw in Nabin. That the party took three years to find a replacement for Nadda, whose tenure ended in 2023, indicated the protracted efforts to thrash out a consensus with the RSS.