Snap political nexus to disband sand mafia

The Enforcement Directorate’s crackdown has laid bare the dark underbelly of sand smuggling in Odisha. Beyond political patronage, money laundering and funding of illegal enterprises, the investigation has exposed systemic failures that allow the racket to thrive. Acting on a Comptroller and Auditor General report, the ED raided over two dozen locations in Ganjam district. The findings were damning: cash and properties worth crores, forcible takeover of leases from legitimate holders, and mining carried out in brazen violation of norms. Ganjam is no exception; the pattern is replicated across the state.

With demand soaring, the illegal trade has flourished unchecked. In the latest case, operators were illegally ferrying sand from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh, with part of the proceeds allegedly diverted into an illicit liquor business—underscoring how deeply entrenched and diversified the network has become.

This exposé is merely the tip of the iceberg, given the scale of river sand plunder across Odisha. At the heart of the problem lies a nexus between the mafia and the powers that be—bureaucrats, politicians and sections of the police. The audit flagged how revenue officials routinely looked the other way when statutory clearances were bypassed. More often than not, the administration retreats into silence after token raids, reinforcing suspicions of a protected racket.