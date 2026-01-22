Greenland marks the return of the great power entitlement

Donald Trump’s recent promise not to use force in trying to wrest Greenland offered Western capitals a brief, uneasy relief. But beneath the rhetoric lies a president intent on asserting dominance over the Arctic through coercion, signalling that allies can be compelled without direct confrontation. Trump’s shelving of the threatened 25 percent tariffs on eight European countries was less a retreat than a recalibration. After talks with Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Davos, he floated a loose “framework” on Greenland and Arctic security, and suspended the tariffs due from February 1. The episode suggested neither victory nor defeat, but leverage tested and temporarily set aside—not surrendered.

The rationale begins with strategy. Greenland’s location carries immense weight in an increasingly militarised Arctic. Yet, Trump moves beyond strategic logic into entitlement, repeatedly calling Greenland “our territory” and firmly situating it within “our hemisphere”. The language recasts defence cooperation as a claim of possession. Familiar grievances follow: America’s wartime defence of Greenland, Denmark’s alleged ingratitude and the refrain that Washington bears an unfair Nato burden. Hints that allies might not be defended in return are more than bluster— they signal a worldview in which guarantees are conditional, respect is owed and loyalty carries a price.