Dogs suffer in gap between plan and action

It is obvious that the states and related institutions have so far failed to implement the directives. But do civic bodies have the capacity to strictly follow them? There is neither the infrastructure, nor the funds and personnel. There also seems to be an absence of strong will for it among bureaucrats. Take Hyderabad. It has five animal birth control centres, none of them certified by the Animal Welfare Board. And now, dogs are being removed from ‘sensitive areas’ with no clear destination. When governance fails, people do what they can to save themselves. The legal framework asks for patience, monitoring and sustained investment. The administrative response, shaped by public anger, falls far shorter. In this gap, the poor animals are facing inhuman cruelty.

India has a garbage management problem that helps feed the strays, a broken ABC system refuses to scale up, a data problem that masks the reality and a funding vacuum that cripples long-term control. Add to this a governance culture that substitutes knee-jerk reaction for planning. These failures make no noise and bite no one immediately—which is why they are easier to ignore than the dogs. Hence the cycle continues. For any measure to be effective, the system must work as it is intended to. Unfortunately, at the moment, we have a policy without the practical tools to implement it.