Governor-government restraint vital for federal peace

The recurring friction between governors and elected state governments is no longer an episodic irritant but a persistent constitutional fault line in Indian democracy. Rooted in the ambiguous scope of Article 163 and repeatedly tested before the Supreme Court, this conflict has cycled through legislatures, Raj Bhavans and courtrooms without yielding a durable resolution. What has emerged instead are constitutional ceasefires rather than settlements. Recent episodes in three southern states add another chapter to this long-running dispute.

In Kerala, Governor Rajendra Arlekar amended and omitted portions of the policy address cleared by the cabinet, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to read the deleted sections himself. On the same day in Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi declined to deliver his customary address and walked out of the Assembly, objecting to claims in the government-prepared text. In Karnataka, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot refused to address a joint sitting of the legislature, citing reservations about the content of the speech. Together, these incidents reopen fundamental questions about the presidential appointee’s role within India’s federal structure. Article 163 mandates that governors act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, except in narrowly defined discretionary areas. This exception, though constitutionally sanctioned, has become the fulcrum of repeated disputes. Governors are expected to function in step with an executive accountable to the legislature, yet political alignments often unsettle this balance. What is beyond dispute is that the office was never envisaged as a parallel centre of authority operating independently of the elected government. Recent confrontations indicate that this line has been increasingly crossed.