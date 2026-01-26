Civil honours: Continuity with a wider embrace

At a time of deep political polarisation, India’s civilian honours have quietly emerged as a rare space of continuity and consensus. The Padma awards and the Bharat Ratna, often scrutinised for political signalling, have in recent years shown a discernible effort to rise above partisan divides, even as they have expanded their social and regional reach.

The honours list has cut across ideological lines, recognising leaders from rival political traditions for their public contributions. This year’s posthumous Padma Bhushans for former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren and Padma Vibhushan for Left veteran V S Achuthanandan underline that trend. Earlier, Mulayam Singh Yadav was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2023, while Ghulam Nabi Azad and Tarun Gogoi received the Padma Bhushan. Leaders such as Sharad Pawar, P A Sangma, S C Jamir and Tokheho Sema have also figured on the list, even as CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee chose to decline the honour. The 2019 Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee alongside Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhupen Hazarika reinforced this bipartisan arc. That approach reached a symbolic high in 2024, when five Bharat Ratnas were announced. The selection—Karpoori Thakur, L K Advani, P V Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and M S Swaminathan—spanned ideologies, eras and professions.