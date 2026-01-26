Geopolitical shadow on cricket bad for the sport

There is no doubt that sport today has become more politicised than ever before. If the Paris Olympics in 2024 became one of the most geopolitically-charged games, the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 is turning into a regional slugfest. Bangladesh’s decision to not travel to India made sporting drama out of the souring relationship between the neighbours.

The Bangladesh women’s team did travel to India near the end of 2025, when diplomatic disagreements were already playing out. But the issue of Mustafizur Rahman, picked by Kolkata Knight Riders before being asked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to drop him over ‘recent developments’, exposed cricket’s inextricable, worrying link with subcontinental politics. That the BCCI is yet to offer a proper explanation for Rahman’s ouster—despite the IPL allowing Bangladeshi players at the auction—beggars belief. The answers may not be forthcoming. While Bangladesh opted to pull out when their demand to play elsewhere was not met, the fallout was brutal.—Scotland were brought in in their stead.