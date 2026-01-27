Political resolve needed to ensure new policy keeps power affordable

The draft National Electricity Policy envisions a profitable power sector focused on phasing out subsidies and establishing a cost-effective model for generation, transmission and distribution. The draft, which is up for public consultation till February 19, highlights the need for an optimal power mix with a thrust on increasing the share of non-fossil-fuel capacity, promoting competition in supply, and strengthening grids for better integration of renewable energy. The aim is to prepare for per-capita power consumption of 2,000 kWh by 2030, just over double the current level.

Structural issues have made the power sector unattractive to private investment. The sector continues to be plagued by high aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, tariff revisions delays and differential tariffs. The draft policy seeks to address these by proposing an index-linked, automatic tariff revision mechanism to ensure timely cost recovery. It recommends that increases in power purchase costs be automatically passed on to consumers. At the same time, it proposes exempting cross-subsidy charges for certain large consumers such as manufacturing units and the railways to enhance their competitiveness. The policy also calls for reducing subsidies by ensuring that no tariff falls below 50 percent of the average supply cost.