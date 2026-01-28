Pawar loss leaves party, family unit up in the air

The shocking demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, 66, in a plane crash brought the glare back on the muddled civil aviation sector that is yet to recover from last year’s Dreamliner accident that killed over 270 people in Ahmedabad. Ajit’s Learjet 45, hired from VSR Corp, took off from Mumbai around 8.10 am and disappeared from the radar about 35 minutes later while attempting to land at Baramati, his political stomping ground. After a missed approach for touchdown amid poor visibility, the flight with five persons aboard, including the crew, crashed in a ball of fire on its second attempt to land. Why the experienced pilots chose to land despite struggling to see the airstrip remains a mystery. Only a quick, transparent and thorough probe can ensure accountability and closure for the bereaved families.

This was the second major accident involving VSR’s Learjet 45; the first one was in 2023. Ajit became the seventh prominent politician to die in an air crash after Sanjay Gandhi, Madhavrao Scindia, G M C Balayogi, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, Mohan Kumaramangalam and Vijay Rupani.