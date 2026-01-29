Laddu findings ought to impose wider restraint, enforce accountability

The final chargesheet in the Tirumala laddu adulteration case brings much-needed clarity to a controversy that had spiralled far beyond verified facts. After a 15-month, multi-state investigation, the CBI-led Special Investigation Team has confirmed that ghee supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams was adulterated—but not with animal fat. Instead, vegetable oils and synthetic additives were used to mimic cow ghee, implicating suppliers, intermediaries and TTD officials in a large-scale procurement fraud.

This distinction matters. Any adulteration of prasadam is a grave breach of public trust, financial propriety and food safety. But the allegation of animal fat carried a far more combustible charge in a country where religious belief, identity and politics often intersect. The SIT’s findings, now before the court, underscore how swiftly unverified claims can harden into accepted truth once they enter the political bloodstream. The controversy was exacerbated by premature public claims made before the investigation was completed and before scientific findings were placed on record. The Supreme Court subsequently flagged this as a serious lapse, reiterating that those holding public office must exercise restraint when addressing issues with the potential to inflame religious sentiment.