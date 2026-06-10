Election overturned after a decade makes mockery of people's will

When Tamil Nadu went to the polls in 2016, the AIADMK was re-elected and the voters of Radhapuram constituency got a new MLA in the party’s I S Inbadurai. Ten years later, the Madras High Court declared that Inbadurai had not won the election after all—instead, DMK’s M Appavu was declared victor by 103 votes. Appavu had moved the court after Inbadurai was declared elected at the time by 49 votes. The verdict finally came after Inbadurai had served a full five-year-term as MLA, and after two more Assembly elections. The court noted this with dismay and, in an unusual gesture, censured the Supreme Court.

The crux of the matter was simple—it was the rejection of postal ballots that had been attested by headmasters who were not deemed gazetted officers. In 2019, the HC ruled that headmasters could indeed attest postal votes and ordered a recount. However, Inbadurai challenged the order in the SC, which stayed the results. Finally, this year, the SC decided that with the MLA’s term of office having expired, “no useful purpose is being served in adjudicating upon the said question” and allowed the HC to pass an appropriate order.