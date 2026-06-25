Centre and state must fund Hyderabad Metro together

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent meetings in Delhi with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy finally broke the deadlock between the Centre and the state over funding the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. The project’s first phase, executed by L&T in what was the world’s largest public-private partnership, ran into trouble post 2014 when the then state government insisted on route realignment. Execution was stuck for years and the costs rose from the original estimate of ₹15,000 crore to ₹22,000 crore, pushing the operator into losses running up to ₹400 crore a year.

As a result, L&T refused to be a part of the second-phase expansion. Following talks with the Centre and the operator, Revanth’s government agreed to take over the project, but then ran into trouble when the Indian Railway Finance Corporation’s promised loan did not materialise. It is in this context that a political war of words erupted between the Centre and the state. Instead, the two governments should have collaborated right from the start to ensure smooth operation and seamless expansion of such a vital project. Now, whatever the state had negotiated stands cancelled. SBI Capital Markets has been appointed to re-evaluate the first phase and chalk out a roadmap for the second.