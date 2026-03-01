Hidden risks of dog lick demand action

Shocking reports from the UK’s Birmingham tell of an Indian-origin woman in her fifties who lost both hands, both legs and even her spleen after sepsis set in, triggered by nothing more dramatic than an affectionate lick on a small wound by her pet dog. The sheer ordinariness of the act makes the outcome unbearable.

For those of us in India, this is not a distant curiosity. We already live with the daily dread of dog-related disease. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 20,000 rabies deaths occur in India annually, accounting for 36 percent of global fatalities.

The Supreme Court recently directed that stray dogs be sterilised, dewormed and immunised before release; rabid or aggressive animals be confined to shelters and feeding points be shifted away from crowded public streets. The court also stressed the strict implementation of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. These are necessary steps. Yet policy still circles largely around rabies, bites and visible attacks.

The Birmingham case forces us to confront a sinister danger. It is not the first. In April 2017, the International Wound Journal documented a 41-year-old Austrian man who went into septic shock after allowing his dog to lick a leg wound. He survived, but only after losing both legs below the knee, his nose and all his fingers. Such cases rarely enter public debate because a lick appears harmless, even tender.