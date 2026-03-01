West Asia on the brink: Shun mindless power, let diplomacy prevail

The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has plunged West Asia into one of its most perilous crises in decades. Striking at the apex of a regime is never a measured or limited military operation. This was an explicit attempt at regime change by force, executed unilaterally by two powerful nations without any international mandate. By bypassing diplomacy and global oversight, the region now faces confrontation with existential stakes. Survival, retaliation and chaos become the only metrics. When military action is framed around regime change, the fallout extends well beyond the initial strike. History offers grim lessons. Iraq in 2003 and Afghanistan in 2001 showed how removing or targeting regimes destabilises countries and regions. Power vacuums emerge and insurgencies flourish. Cycles of retaliation spiral unpredictably. Iran, now cornered and under existential threat, is likely to activate proxies, widen conflict across borders and treat survival as justification for escalation. Diplomacy becomes nearly impossible when hardliners interpret such strikes as proof that engagement offers no protection.

The stakes for India and the wider region are immediate and substantial. Iran straddles the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil flows. Nearly half of India’s crude imports pass through this narrow chokepoint, much of it from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Even partial disruption could spike energy prices, raise freight and insurance costs and worsen inflation. The trade deficit could widen. Beyond energy, global shipping routes, regional trade and financial markets face severe stress. A broader regional conflict could destabilise Gulf economies, where over a crore Indians live and work, prompting humanitarian and economic crises.