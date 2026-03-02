Get hiring panel going to fill police ranks

The police force in Odisha is staring at a severe resource challenge as its recruitment system remains caught in a bureaucratic maze. A month after ratifying the rules governing the Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC), the new recruitment agency for all uniformed services in the state, the government is yet to appoint its chairperson and members. Meanwhile, the OUSSSC faces a formidable task. Apart from the police, it is mandated to recruit for the forest, excise, commerce and transport departments as well.

After the last drive to hire sub-inspectors ran into trouble, the government ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the multi-state racket allegedly rigging the examination system. With public anger mounting, the government approved the OUSSSC’s formation last November, and the cabinet ratified the rules for appointing its leadership by the end of January. Yet there has been no movement since, even as thousands of young aspirants wait for the recruitment process to resume. This includes the lakhs of candidates affected by the cancellation of the last two rounds over allegations of irregularities.