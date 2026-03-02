Spirit of Ranji win provides an opening to transform Jammu and Kashmir

An underdog rarely gets the chance to command the nation’s attention while scripting history in a domestic tournament. Last week, the Jammu & Kashmir men’s cricket team did just that by winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time in more than six decades of playing the tournament. When J&K won the final against eight-time champions Karnataka at Hubballi, after beating previous champions Delhi, Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh and Bengal in the run-up, the head coach solemnly observed that several protagonists had played their parts in the team’s journey to immortality.

True, the magical moment took years of belief and toil to arrive at. Take all-rounder Parvez Rasool. He inspired hope when he became the first cricketer from the politically-troubled Kashmir valley to be selected for an IPL team in 2013. A year later, he rewrote history becoming the first from J&K to represent India. Rasool’s tryst with destiny inspired a generation of players like Umran Malik and Abdul Samad. Credit should also go to former India players Bishan Singh Bedi and Irfan Pathan, who worked with the team at different points of time to galvanise it into an ultra-competent outfit.