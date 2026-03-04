India-Canada rebound: From diplomatic rift to strategic realism

In an era of geopolitical flux, strategic recalibration is a necessity. The $2.6-billion uranium supply agreement and critical minerals pact concluded after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney signal far more than a diplomatic thaw. They mark a conscious decision in New Delhi and Ottawa to prevent a vital partnership from sliding into prolonged estrangement.

The agreements, along with a new India-Canada Defence Dialogue and a roadmap towards a comprehensive economic partnership by 2026, reflect hard strategic logic. Canada needs credible democratic partners in the Indo-Pacific to diversify trade, secure supply chains and reduce structural dependencies. India, among the fastest-growing major economies, offers market scale, geopolitical weight and long-term opportunity. For India, Canada’s capital depth, advanced technology and resource base are central to energy security and industrial expansion.

But economics alone cannot anchor the relationship. The rupture triggered by former PM Justin Trudeau’s 2023 allegations linking India to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which New Delhi consistently refuted as baseless, exposed a profound mistrust. The episode made clear that political grievances and security anxieties cannot be walled off from economic engagement. Canada must respond credibly to India’s longstanding concerns about extremist elements operating from its territory. India, in turn, must recognise Canada’s domestic political complexities while ensuring institutional commitment to due process. Strategic partnerships cannot survive if either side dismisses the other’s core security sensitivities. Mutual reassurance is not diplomatic nicety; it is the anchor that keeps the partnership steady in turbulent waters.