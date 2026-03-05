Childcare leaves can strengthen workforce

A case before the Karnataka High Court has brought focus on the value of childcare leaves—the paid days off granted to female and single-parent male government employees to look after the needs of their young children under Rule 43C of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972.

A Bengaluru-based woman officer at the electronics and IT ministry’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing had appealed to the Central Administrative Tribunal when her request for a five-month childcare leave up to May 20, 2026—to attend to her son’s Class 10 pre-board, board and possible supplementary examinations—was shrunk to less than a month from February 16 to March 7, encompassing only the pre-boards. This week, the high court rejected the Union ministry’s plea against the tribunal’s order that had upheld the woman’s appeal.

The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules were enacted in June 1972 mainly to encourage women government employees to strive for a work-life balance without risking job security or career interruptions. But society has changed since then. The rules now allow an employee who is a mother or a single male parent a total of 730 days childcare leaves for two under-16 children over the entire service period.