Khela begins in Bengal with Ravi as new governor

"Khela hobe," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had famously proclaimed in the run-up to the 2021 assembly polls, when she appeared to be on the ropes before romping home. Meant to convey “the game is not yet over”, the phrase became a leitmotif for the ruling Trinamool Congress, symbolising its energetic pushback against the BJP, which was on an upswing at that point. This time around, the Centre took the initiative to kick off the next khela with the sudden resignation of Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, whose approach towards the state government was not perceived to be as confrontational as that of his predecessor, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The change of guard just weeks before the end of the current West Bengal assembly’s tenure on May 7 brings the tough-talking Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi as Bose’s successor. It may turn out to be the most consequential of the nine gubernatorial appointments announced Thursday, in which retired diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu got charge as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, replacing Vinai Kumar Saxena, who was posted to Ladakh, which is facing unrest over statehood demands.