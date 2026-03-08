Open Sabarimala probe needed to quell bias

The investigation into the systematic misappropriation of gold at the Sabarimala temple appears to be floundering, suffering from delays, obscurity and a lack of transparency. Most of the accused have walked out on bail due to the probe team’s inability to file a charge sheet within the allotted time. While the perceived tardy probe by the police special investigation team (SIT) is being flagged as an effort to drag the case and allegedly protect a former Communist Party of India (Marxist) minister, a single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court has more than once ticked off the team for slow progress and lapses, observing that the manner of investigation could erode public confidence and raise doubts about its seriousness. A division bench monitoring the investigation, however, has expressed satisfaction and given the team until March 31 to file the final report.

It has been five months since the SIT began its probe into the theft of gold from the dwarapalaka idols and door frames. The investigation has expanded into a multi-agency affair with the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau taking up the alleged misappropriation of gold and cash during the installation of the flag mast. The Enforcement Directorate is also looking into the possible money-laundering angle. The SIT has arrested 12 people, including two former presidents of the temple administration board and the Tantri—hereditary head priest—Kandararu Rajeevaru, but eight of them are out on bail. The probe team is still unsure about the quantity of gold stolen and what happened to it. Moreover, a court recently granted bail to the Tantri, noting that there is no evidence tying him to the case.