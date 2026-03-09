T20 Cricket World Cup: India white-ball giants, dominance inevitable

And then there was one—India. Back-to-back T20 World Cup champions. Not really a surprise if you have followed the men’s team in this format over the last 18 months. Their planning and detailing were obsessive, leaving little to chance. If their triumph in 2024 came in a loaded field with a couple of favourites, this crown felt more inevitable, even if there was an unexpected stumble against South Africa. Their body of work leading up to the tournament was superior to that of any other team in a format known for its fickle, unpredictable nature.

They killed jeopardy in most games, reflected in their frankly absurd win-loss ratio of over 5.5 in this T20 World Cup cycle (even the greatest T20 teams rarely manage more than 3.5-4:1). The way they played was a breath of fresh air; in a sense, they further revolutionised the sport and ushered in a new, braver era where averages and milestones count for little. “High risk, high reward,” captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir said at the press conference. What is perhaps most heartening is that India have enough players on the sidelines to field another formidable team.