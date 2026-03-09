West Asia crisis tests India's political resolve

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday briefed Parliament on the rapidly escalating conflict in West Asia, outlining the government’s diplomatic outreach, evacuation efforts and contingency planning as hostilities intensify across the region. The crisis has quickly escalated into a dangerous confrontation the region has not seen in decades. A series of coordinated strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran triggered a cycle of retaliation that has spread across multiple Gulf states. The strikes killed Iran’s long-time Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials, plunging the country into a leadership transition as the war continues.

The conflict is already reshaping the geopolitical and economic landscape. Iranian retaliatory strikes on energy and logistics infrastructure across the Gulf have heightened fears over the security of oil and gas facilities and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global trade. Markets have reacted swiftly, with Brent crude surging past $100 a barrel amid mounting supply concerns. For India, the stakes are immediate also because over a crore Indians live and work across the Gulf, while thousands remain in Iran. West Asia also underpins India’s energy security and nearly $200 billion in annual trade, meaning any disruption to shipping or oil flows could quickly ripple through the economy.