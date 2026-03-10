Congress-BJD joint pick for Rajya Sabha hints at possible BJD shift

When Santrupt Misra and Dr Datteswar Hota, nominees of the Biju Janata Dal, filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha on March 5, the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, an unusual tableau emerged. Party supremo Naveen Patnaik stood beside leaders of the Congress and the CPI(M), hinting at a subtle but significant shift in Odisha’s political equations. The run-up to the Upper House elections has revealed an unexpected recalibration. The principal Opposition BJD, long known for its carefully cultivated ideological distance from both national parties, has now accepted Congress support to field its second candidate.

With 50 members in the Odisha Assembly, the BJD can comfortably secure one seat but needs outside support for Hota, presented as a ‘common candidate’. That label has, interestingly, become the meeting point for the BJD and Congress, a partnership that, until recently, seemed unlikely. Naveen Patnaik, typically cryptic, remarked that “time always tells future history”, while party leaders insisted the understanding was merely temporary. Politics hardly unfolds without memory and Odisha’s political past offers important clues to the present moment.