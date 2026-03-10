West Bengal protocol row: President above fray

In a rarepublic rebuke—possibly her first since becoming President of India—Droupadi Murmu criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for shifting the venue of the Ninth International Santal Conference in Darjeeling to a remote location with poor access. Two days before the event, the local administration had flagged lax preparations at the new site, apparently in an attempt to persuade the President to cancel the trip. Yet she chose to go ahead, saying “the date was fixed”. The episode was striking also because Murmu herself belongs to the Santal community and comes from a humble background. Administrative lapses were visible along the conference route as well, with litter left uncleared despite it being standard practice before VIP visits.

With state Assembly elections approaching, the episode had the potential to acquire political overtones, particularly among sections of tribal voters, putting the ruling Trinamool Congress on guard. The political sensitivity is heightened by allegations that a sizeable number of tribal names have been removed in the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The precise electoral impact is difficult to estimate. However, the perception of political discomfort had already taken shape, and it came on the eve of International Women’s Day—an added layer of symbolism given that both the President and the chief minister are women occupying the highest offices.