An offer beyond the gun Telangana shows a way

What transpired on March 7 in Telangana would have been unthinkable a couple of decades ago. With the surrender of 130 Maoists, the state police declared Telangana effectively Maoist-free as the banned outfit’s state committee folded. This followed the surrender of two Central Committee leaders, Devji and Malla Raji Reddy. Now speculation is rife that former Maoist chief Ganapathi, alias Muppala Lakshmana Rao, may be the next to join the mainstream.

There can be little doubt about what brought the Maoists down from their heydays, when they ran a parallel government in the Dandakaranya forest region, including the interior parts of Telangana. Operation Kagar, launched in 2024 to eradicate the violent movement by the end of this month, pushed the Maoists to their limits. It resulted in the deaths of hundreds of them and serious casualties among the security forces. Yet force alone cannot close this bloody chapter in the country’s history. A weakened force can disperse, lie low and wait for another opportunity to return.

In this context, the Telangana government adopted a proactive approach. Instead of simply hunting down the beleaguered Maoists, it offered them a chance to lay down their arms. The government promised them a respectable life and after negotiations, persuaded them to abandon violence. Telangana, mindful of the role the Maoists once played in the state’s history, has thus shown a path that the Centre and other states affected by Left-wing extremism could follow.