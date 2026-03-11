Gulf crisis hits energy & global environment, cooler heads must act

A Thai cargo vessel bound for India was struck in the strategic Gulf shipping corridor on Wednesday—the clearest signal yet that the escalating confrontation between the United States, Israel and Iran is pushing one of the world’s most vital energy routes toward paralysis. The Thai cargo vessel Mayuree Naree was attacked while transiting the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the critical artery linking the Persian Gulf to global markets. En route to Kandla, the vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile, igniting parts of the ship and prompting a crew rescue. Maritime agencies report three other vessels hit on Wednesday, bringing the total since the conflict escalated to 14—signalling that commercial shipping is now squarely in the war’s crosshairs.

The escalation began after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering a volatile cycle of retaliation across the Gulf. Tehran has since intensified efforts to disrupt maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a move that threatens the very foundation of the global energy system. The stakes are enormous. Nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows through this narrow passage. According to United Nations data, shipping traffic has collapsed by 97 percent since hostilities began.