SIR verdict seeks balance between integrity, inclusion

The Supreme Court’s verdict on the Election Commission’s special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar broadly upholds the commission’s constitutional authority to undertake the exercise, while underlining the obligation to ensure fairness, transparency and protection of voters’ rights. In doing so, the judgement attempts to balance electoral integrity with democratic inclusion.

The court located the commission’s authority principally in Article 324 of the Constitution, which vests in it the “superintendence, direction and control” of elections, read together with the Representation of the People Act and the Registration of Electors Rules. It also invoked Article 326, which guarantees adult suffrage, to hold that maintaining accurate electoral rolls is intrinsic to free and fair elections. Equally significant was the reminder that Article 325 bars exclusion from electoral rolls on discriminatory grounds.

The court examined four central concerns: whether the commission possessed the authority to conduct the revision; whether genuine voters could be disenfranchised; whether documentary requirements could become exclusionary; and the extent to which courts should intervene during an ongoing electoral process. The verdict largely accepted the commission’s position that periodic cleansing of rolls is necessary to preserve electoral integrity. But it cautioned against arbitrary exclusion and procedural overreach, particularly in relation to migrants, poorer citizens, the elderly and those lacking documentation.

The judgement’s central takeaway is clear: electoral roll revision is constitutionally permissible, but it cannot become a process that excludes legitimate voters. It reiterated that participation in elections lies at the heart of democratic life and directed the Election Commission to ensure accessibility, fairness and adherence to due procedure.