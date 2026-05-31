Justice must not wait: Supreme Court fixes timelines for pronouncing verdicts

By recently directing all high courts to pronounce judgements within three months of reserving orders, the Supreme Court has created a framework aimed at reducing pendency. Writing for the Bench, Chief Justice Surya Kant avoided naming and shaming errant courts while stressing judicial deliberation. The guidelines were issued after studying a report on judicial delays as of May 5, 2025.

A division bench of the Jharkhand High Court was sitting on 56 matters, including criminal appeals, after completing hearings between January 4, 2022 and December 16, 2024. Likewise, a single-judge bench of the same court had reserved orders on 11 matters despite hearing them between July 25, 2024 and September 27, 2024. Finding itself under the Supreme Court’s scrutiny, the same high court moved swiftly, pronouncing judgements in over 75 criminal appeals within a week.

The Supreme Court’s move was much needed. The wait for final judgements delayed everything, testing the patience of parties and affecting the judicial system. Reserved judgements left pending for months, or years, undermine confidence and prolong uncertainty after hearings conclude.