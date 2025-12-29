No ping zone

Supriya Sule, MP, recently introduced a private member’s bill in Parliament—Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025—to rethink how Indians engage with work. When smartphones blur office hours into dinner conversations, the Bill taps into rising demands for work-life balance, privacy, and peace of mind at home. It correctly recognises that being ‘always on’ chips away at sleep, health and relationships; even for the most driven professionals. To ensure compliance, it proposes penalties. It redraws boundaries between labour and life by giving employees the right to switch off after work without fear. Where living rooms double as workstations, its message is: work should have an end, so life can have space.