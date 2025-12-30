Quick Take | Putting eyes to paper

After Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh has become the latest state to insist on regular newspaper reading at school. Last week, the UP government asked all schools to set aside 10 minutes during morning assemblies for readings from Hindi and English papers. The order also asked for newspapers to be made regularly available to students. Research recently highlighted by this newspaper shows that reading from a printed page—rather than a screen—improves cognitive development in the formative years. It also helps stretch the attention span of students suffering from hyperactivity disorders. In the age of unverified claims on social media, other states should also consider such a move to bring up a well-informed citizenry.