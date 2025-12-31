Quick Take | Son et lumière for all

Quick Take

Firecrackers is a tradition Indian cities can always adopt in a controlled manner to minimise harm
Revellers pose for photographs at an illuminated sea promenade during New Year's Eve in Mumbai on December 31, 2025
Revellers pose for photographs at an illuminated sea promenade during New Year's Eve in Mumbai on December 31, 2025 (Photo | AFP)
In Dubai it happens at the Burj Khalifa, in Taiwan at the Taipei 101, and in Sydney all eyes are on the city’s Opera House. Many cities around the world have a tradition of setting off spectacular fireworks at an iconic venue on New Year’s eve. Not all of them officially proscribe crackers going off elsewhere. But evidence shows that if there’s something as widely visible and Instagram-friendly as a public extravaganza available, most citizens don’t spend on their own light-and-sound shows. Given that all three branches of the Indian government seem hesitant to implement a strict and complete ban on polluting firecrackers, it’s a tradition Indian cities can adopt to minimise harm in a controlled manner. Here’s wishing safe new traditions in the new year.

