Quick Take | The joke is on us

Nothing can cut through information overload like a joke. Trevor Noah indulged in some inspired dot-joining when, as the Grammy awards host on Sunday, he said that the song of the year award was “a Grammy that every artist wants—almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton”. The litigious American president, who claims to never have visited the disgraced financier’s private Caribbean island, has threatened to sue the South African comedian. But the joke highlighted how the world today often seems like a brazen travesty blithely masking human tragedies. Beyond the sensational news, we must not lose sight of Epstein’s trafficking victims who are yet to get justice.