Quick Take | A case against AI

It's not just lazy students who are taking ill-advised shortcuts that artificial intelligence tools offer. This week, a district court judge in the US state of Kansas sanctioned and fined five attorneys for citing fabricated cases, quoting non-existent jurisprudence and misstating laws using AI for a filing. For an extra helping of irony, the lawyers were appealing against an alleged patent infringement. Lead drafter Sandeep Seth offered the excuse of a family medical emergency for using ChatGPT. Filing documents without reasonable investigation into their legal validity is considered a professional misconduct in India, too. While the Supreme Court has been rightly leading the effort to bring Indian judiciary into the digital age, like universities, it might want to institute clear procedures to screen for inadmissible AI-generated content.