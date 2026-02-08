Quick Take | Mayor of cool

No one can control a city’s temperature. But that's not deterring rightwing critics of New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, who are blaming him for freezing temperatures and unmelted snow. Leading the blame game is one of the oldest tabloids in the US, The New York Post. It has published interviews of citizens who have blamed the mayor for troubles ranging from longer commutes to slipping on ice. Perhaps the right wing wants to make governance difficult for a self-proclaimed socialist with a penchant for unconventional messaging. At a recent press conference to announce childcare measures, he invited two pre-school kids and gave them a mini podium. When one of them shouted “Woo woo” into the mic, without skipping a beat, Mamdani said, “That’s how I felt when we came up with this plan.”