Quick Take | Annadata India

One of the bloodiest conflicts raging today is getting structured support to get bloodier. Investigation by Reuters reveals that Ethiopia is hosting a huge secret camp to train and arm thousands of Rapid Support Forces fighters, who are battling the army in neighbouring Sudan. The civil war, which started in 2023, is estimated to have cost at least 4 lakh lives, while tens of lakhs of refugees have fled to Egypt, Chad, Libya and South Sudan. The World Food Programme has labelled Sudan the world’s largest hunger crisis, with more than 2 crore people facing acute starvation. India, which till four years ago had a commanding share of the agricultural product market in Africa’s third largest country, would do well to extend a generous helping hand now.